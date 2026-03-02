Grand Island Job Fair
Job fair for nurses and nursing assistants
When:
Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT
Where:
2201 North Broadwell Avenue
Grand Island, NE
Cost:
Free
Grand Island VA Medical Center – Nursing Hiring Event & Open House
Join our VA Nurse Leaders for an opportunity to explore a career serving our nation’s Veterans. Tour the Grand Island VA Medical Center and participate in possible on‑the‑spot interviews for current nursing openings.
Event Dates
• March 4th | 4:00–6:00 PM
• March 28th | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
Location
Grand Island VA Medical Center
2201 N. Broadwell Ave
Grand Island, NE 68803
Our Nurse Recruiter will be available to discuss benefits, incentives, and career pathways within the VA.
What to Bring
• Current resume
• Three references (at least two supervisory)
Questions? Contact:
Acting Nurse Recruiter Vicky Nelson
Email: Victoria.nelson@va.gov
Phone: 402‑995‑4159
We look forward to meeting you and sharing what makes VA Nursing a meaningful and rewarding career.