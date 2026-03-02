Skip to Content

Grand Island Job Fair

Poster for Grand Island VA Hiring Events Nursing Job Fair on March 4th and 28th.

Job fair for nurses and nursing assistants

When:

Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

Where:

2201 North Broadwell Avenue

Grand Island, NE

Cost:

Free

Grand Island VA Medical Center – Nursing Hiring Event & Open House

Join our VA Nurse Leaders for an opportunity to explore a career serving our nation’s Veterans. Tour the Grand Island VA Medical Center and participate in possible on‑the‑spot interviews for current nursing openings.

Event Dates
March 4th | 4:00–6:00 PM
March 28th | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM

Location
Grand Island VA Medical Center
2201 N. Broadwell Ave
Grand Island, NE 68803

Our Nurse Recruiter will be available to discuss benefits, incentives, and career pathways within the VA.

What to Bring
• Current resume
• Three references (at least two supervisory)

Questions? Contact:
Acting Nurse Recruiter Vicky Nelson
Email: Victoria.nelson@va.gov
Phone: 402‑995‑4159

We look forward to meeting you and sharing what makes VA Nursing a meaningful and rewarding career.

Other VA events

Last updated: 