Grand Island Job Fair

Grand Island VA Medical Center – Nursing Hiring Event & Open House

Join our VA Nurse Leaders for an opportunity to explore a career serving our nation’s Veterans. Tour the Grand Island VA Medical Center and participate in possible on‑the‑spot interviews for current nursing openings.

Event Dates

• March 4th | 4:00–6:00 PM

• March 28th | 10:00 AM–2:00 PM

Location

Grand Island VA Medical Center

2201 N. Broadwell Ave

Grand Island, NE 68803

Our Nurse Recruiter will be available to discuss benefits, incentives, and career pathways within the VA.

What to Bring

• Current resume

• Three references (at least two supervisory)

Questions? Contact:

Acting Nurse Recruiter Vicky Nelson

Email: Victoria.nelson@va.gov

Phone: 402‑995‑4159

We look forward to meeting you and sharing what makes VA Nursing a meaningful and rewarding career.