Omaha VA Job Fair

Nursing Open House Hiring Event – Omaha VA Medical Center

Join us for our VA Nursing Open House Hiring Event and Job Fair to explore a meaningful career serving our nation’s Veterans. Meet our VA Nurse Leaders, learn about opportunities across our medical centers, and participate in potential same-day interviews for current nursing openings.

Event Dates & Times
Thursday, March 12 | 4:00–8:00 PM
Tuesday, March 24 | 4:00–8:00 PM

Location
Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68106

Participants will also have an opportunity to learn more about the VA’s comprehensive benefits, incentives, and long-term career pathways. Our Nurse Recruiter will be onsite to answer questions and provide guidance on the application process.

What to Bring
• Current resume
• Three professional references (at least two supervisory)

Questions? Contact:
Acting Nurse Recruiter: Vicky Nelson, RN
Email: Victoria.nelson@va.gov
Phone:

We look forward to meeting you and sharing how you can build a rewarding career caring for America’s Veterans.

