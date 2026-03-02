Omaha VA Job Fair
Nursing Open House Hiring Event – Omaha VA Medical Center
Join us for our VA Nursing Open House Hiring Event and Job Fair to explore a meaningful career serving our nation’s Veterans. Meet our VA Nurse Leaders, learn about opportunities across our medical centers, and participate in potential same-day interviews for current nursing openings.
Event Dates & Times
• Thursday, March 12 | 4:00–8:00 PM
• Tuesday, March 24 | 4:00–8:00 PM
Location
Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Ave.
Omaha, NE 68106
Participants will also have an opportunity to learn more about the VA’s comprehensive benefits, incentives, and long-term career pathways. Our Nurse Recruiter will be onsite to answer questions and provide guidance on the application process.
What to Bring
• Current resume
• Three professional references (at least two supervisory)
Questions? Contact:
Acting Nurse Recruiter: Vicky Nelson, RN
Email: Victoria.nelson@va.gov
Phone:
We look forward to meeting you and sharing how you can build a rewarding career caring for America’s Veterans.