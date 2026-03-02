Omaha VA Job Fair

CLICK HERE FOR OPEN OMAHA AREA NURSING POSITIONS

Nursing Open House Hiring Event – Omaha VA Medical Center

Join us for our VA Nursing Open House Hiring Event and Job Fair to explore a meaningful career serving our nation’s Veterans. Meet our VA Nurse Leaders, learn about opportunities across our medical centers, and participate in potential same-day interviews for current nursing openings.

Event Dates & Times

• Thursday, March 12 | 4:00–8:00 PM

• Tuesday, March 24 | 4:00–8:00 PM

Location

Omaha VA Medical Center

4101 Woolworth Ave.

Omaha, NE 68106

Participants will also have an opportunity to learn more about the VA’s comprehensive benefits, incentives, and long-term career pathways. Our Nurse Recruiter will be onsite to answer questions and provide guidance on the application process.

What to Bring

• Current resume

• Three professional references (at least two supervisory)

Questions? Contact:

Acting Nurse Recruiter: Vicky Nelson, RN

Email: Victoria.nelson@va.gov

Phone:

We look forward to meeting you and sharing how you can build a rewarding career caring for America’s Veterans.