Amputee Support Group
When:
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Physical Therapy Building Conference Room
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE
Cost:
Free
The Amputee Support Group will provide participants the opportunity to meet other veterans living with limb loss in a supportive environment. Every meeting will provide education on topics such as prosthetic management, Whole Health options, and peer visitor programs and provide time for shared experience and open discussion.
What to Expect:
- Community of support for amputees
- Provider led group discussions
- Educational content
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. May 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT