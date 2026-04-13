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Amputee Support Group

Silhouettes of people with limb loss: one in a wheelchair, one with crutches, and others standing.

When:

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Repeats

Where:

Physical Therapy Building Conference Room

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE

Cost:

Free

The Amputee Support Group will provide participants the opportunity to meet other veterans living with limb loss in a supportive environment. Every meeting will  provide education on topics such as prosthetic management, Whole Health options, and peer visitor programs and provide time for shared experience and open discussion. 

What to Expect:

  • Community of support for amputees
  • Provider led group discussions
  • Educational content

Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Wed. May 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Other VA events

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