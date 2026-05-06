Women Veterans Day
When:
Fri. Jun 12, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CT
Where:
3rd floor Room 3583
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Please choose the location you would like to attend and click the sign up button.
The Omaha event is at the Omaha VA Medical Center, 3rd floor Room 3583.
The Lincoln event is at the Lincoln VA Clinic, conference room 2611.
To recognize and honor the contributions of women Veterans, Women’s Health is teaming up with Whole Health to provide a special day to learn about Women’s services offered by the VA Medical Center. This event provides an opportunity to connect, share experiences, and support one another while supporting your wellbeing.
Meet our experts from Women's Health and Whole Health for discussion, information, and a hands-on experience. Topics will include:
- Peri and menopause management
- Age specific screenings and guidelines
- Pelvic floor health
- Whole Health offerings and services
- Benefits and importance of self-care
- Try tai chi & music therapy
- Live healthy teaching kitchen with recipes
- Time to relax with painting during creative arts class
Seating is limited to 20 seats in Omaha and 12 seats in Lincoln. Reserve your spot today.