VA2K & Health Fair

Stop by the entrance to the Ambulatory Care Center for a health fair and the VA2K. VA2K is a 2 kilometer (1.24 mile) walk to encourage healthy movement. VA programs and services and some partners will have information to share about benefits available to Veterans.

We will also be filling a bus with shelf-stable food donations to support needy Veterans through our food pantries. Donations are optional (but appreciated) and no registration is required.