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Grand Island Creative Arts Competition Open House

Poster for Open House Reception at Grand Island Veterans Club on September 15.

When:

Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Grand Island United Veterans Club

1914 W. Capital Ave

Grand Island, NE

Cost:

Free

Open House for the Grand Island Creative Arts Competition. Hosted by the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Competition and the American Legion Auxiliary. Stop by Grand Island United Veterans Club at 1914 W. Capital Avenue from 4:30 - 7 p.m. to view the arts of local Veterans. 

Program with certificates given at 5:30 p.m.

 

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