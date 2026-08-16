Grand Island Creative Arts Competition Open House
When:
Tue. Sep 15, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Grand Island United Veterans Club
1914 W. Capital Ave
Grand Island, NE
Cost:
Free
Open House for the Grand Island Creative Arts Competition. Hosted by the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Competition and the American Legion Auxiliary. Stop by Grand Island United Veterans Club at 1914 W. Capital Avenue from 4:30 - 7 p.m. to view the arts of local Veterans.
Program with certificates given at 5:30 p.m.