Also being held at the Grand Island VA Medical Center & Lincoln VA Clinic

In observance of Overdose Awareness Day, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa will have tables at Grand Island VA Medical Center, Lincoln VA Clinic, and the Omaha VA Medical Center with information about Naloxone, medication disposal, and other resources on Thursday, August 27.

Who: Academic Detailing, Pain Management, Pharmacy, Substance Use Treatment Program and Suicide Prevention teams are joining together to host this event.

What: Overdose Awareness Day information tables.

When: Thursday, August 27th, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Where: VA facilities in Grand Island, Lincoln, and Omaha.

Why: This event is to raise awareness and share resources about the risks of opioid overdose, and to ensure Veterans and staff know how to access and use Naloxone, a life-saving medication for opioid overdose reversal. The event will also include information on safe medication disposal, lethal means safety, and the Veterans Crisis Line, along with numerous other resources. This event is held in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31st) and Suicide Prevention Month (September).