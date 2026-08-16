Flag Raising & Resource Fair for Suicide Prevention Month

Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will hold flag raising ceremonies on September 1 at 8 a.m. to kick off Suicide Prevention Month. There will be an event at the Omaha VA Medical Center at the Ambulatory Care Center entrance, at the Lincoln VA Clinic, and at the Grand Island VA Medical Center.

Veterans, families, staff, and the community are invited to join in supporting survivors, remembering those who have been lost to suicide, and reaffirming our commitment to preventing suicide.

After the flag raising ceremony, the VA suicide prevention and mental health teams will have resources available for Veterans at a resource fair from 8:15-10 a.m.