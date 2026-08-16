VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System clinics will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2026, for the Labor Day federal holiday. All VA outpatient clinics, pharmacies, and administrative offices will be closed.

The Emergency Department at Omaha VA Medical Center will be open.

Accessing care on holidays

In case of mental health or other emergencies:

Call 911 or the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (press 1). Chat is also available from the Veterans Crisis Line

Go to the nearest emergency room: Notify VA within 72 hours of an ER visit via the Emergency Care Reporting Portal or call (TTY: 711)



VA health care on the go:

Access health care 24/7 from wherever you are with VA Health Connect. Talk with a nurse about your symptoms, virtually meet with a medical or tele-emergency care provider if needed, and manage your medications and appointments. Learn more about VA Health Connect.

Call VA Health Connect at . Select 1 for Pharmacy. Select 2 for Scheduling. Select 3 to Speak with a Nurse who can refer you tele-emergency care if needed.



Access VA health care anywhere with the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet so you can refill prescriptions, track appointments, send messages to your provider, and more!