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Women Veteran Focus Group

When:

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Women Veterans are invited to share their experiences and perspectives on general healthcare services. Your feedback will help us better understand your needs and improve the care we provide. 

Why participate?

  • Share your honest feedback in a supportive, confidential setting
  • Help share the future of healthcare services for women Veterans
  • Connect with other women Veterans in the community
  • Participate conveniently from anywhere via Microsoft Teams 

 

To sign up or learn more, call Aubriana Crain, Women Veteran Program Manager, at

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