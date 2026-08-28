Women Veteran Focus Group
When:
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Women Veterans are invited to share their experiences and perspectives on general healthcare services. Your feedback will help us better understand your needs and improve the care we provide.
Why participate?
- Share your honest feedback in a supportive, confidential setting
- Help share the future of healthcare services for women Veterans
- Connect with other women Veterans in the community
- Participate conveniently from anywhere via Microsoft Teams
To sign up or learn more, call Aubriana Crain, Women Veteran Program Manager, at