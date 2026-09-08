Blood Drive
When:
Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
3583 Conference Room
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE
Cost:
Free
Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-
or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: OmahaVA to schedule an appointment.
Questions...
Contact Jenny Gregalunas at jennifer.gregalunas@va.gov
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting
RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health
history questions on the day of your appointment.