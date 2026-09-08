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Blood Drive

When:

Wed. Sep 23, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

3583 Conference Room

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE

Cost:

Free

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-)
or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: OmahaVA to schedule an appointment.
Questions...
Contact Jenny Gregalunas at jennifer.gregalunas@va.gov
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting
RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health
history questions on the day of your appointment.

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