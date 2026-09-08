Blood Drive

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1- )

or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: OmahaVA to schedule an appointment.

Questions...

Contact Jenny Gregalunas at jennifer.gregalunas@va.gov

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting

RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health

history questions on the day of your appointment.