Omaha Creative Arts Open Mic & Art Show

If you wish to just attend as a viewer, no RSVP is needed.

If you would like to perform or display artwork, please RSVP above.

We would like to invite you to attend our first “5th Tuesday” open mic night and artist showcase on Tuesday, September 29 at 6:30-7:30 pm. This event will take place in the lounge area by the pharmacy in the main building of the Omaha VA, with setup beginning at 6:00 for those displaying art or performing. The American Legion Auxiliary will provide light refreshments.

If you are interested in displaying your artwork or performing (music, drama, dance, or doing a reading of your creative writing), please sign up at this link. There is availability for up to 7 performers at this event and no limit on art pieces.

Please feel free to attend and support your fellow veterans even if you are not performing or displaying art! We hope that these events will help to grow our veteran arts community and create regular opportunities for interaction. Family and friends are also welcome to attend. Assuming there is continued interest, we plan to hold similar events each time there is a 5th Tuesday in a month. Please note that we will skip Tuesday, December 29, so the next event will occur on Tuesday, March 30, 2027.

One final note: we have a new email address! You can now email VHAOMAOmahaCreativeArts@va.gov and your message will reach all current contacts for Creative Arts events.