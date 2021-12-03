Virtual Veterans Town Hall Meeting
You are invited and highly encouraged to participate in our next Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The town hall will be broadcast on Facebook Live from our new Fisher House on the campus of the Omaha VA Medical Center.
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
Omaha Fisher House
You are invited and highly encouraged to participate in our next Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The town hall will be broadcast on Facebook Live from our new Fisher House on the campus of the Omaha VA Medical Center. Event page