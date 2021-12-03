 Skip to Content

Virtual Veterans Town Hall Meeting

Town Hall Meeting

You are invited and highly encouraged to participate in our next Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The town hall will be broadcast on Facebook Live from our new Fisher House on the campus of the Omaha VA Medical Center.

When
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST
Where

Omaha VA Medical Center

Omaha Fisher House

Registration

You are invited and highly encouraged to participate in our next Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. The town hall will be broadcast on Facebook Live from our new Fisher House on the campus of the Omaha VA Medical Center. Event page

See all events
Last updated: