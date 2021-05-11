 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Grand Island VA Medical Center campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Grand Island exterior map ()

Directions

To the Grand Island VA Medical Center (Grand Island, NE)

The Grand Island VA Medical Center includes a Community Living Center, Residential Substance Abuse Unit and a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Driving directions are Coming Soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Grand Island VA Medical Center
2201 North Broadwell Avenue
Grand Island, NE 68803-2153
Intersection:
N. Broadwell Ave. and W. Capital Ave.
Coordinates: 40°56'32.59"N 98°21'31.73"W

Last updated: