2025 Omaha Veterans Creative Arts Competition Accepting Entries

PRESS RELEASE

June 9, 2025

OMAHA , NE — Veterans enrolled in VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are invited to showcase their talents in the 2025 Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition.

Veterans are encouraged to submit original work in visual arts, creative writing, and performing arts. All entries will be featured in a special exhibition, with first-place winners advancing to national-level judging. Selected national gold medalists will be invited to attend the prestigious National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in the spring of the following year.

Veterans may submit entries in up to three different art categories and one group category in the art division, three different creative writing categories and one group entry in the special recognition category of the creative writing division, and up to three solo and three group categories across the dance, drama, and music divisions.

Submissions and completed entry forms are due on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The Veterans Creative Arts Competition highlights the important role creative expression plays in rehabilitation and recovery for Veterans. Creative art therapy programs within the VA healthcare system support both inpatient and outpatient Veterans in achieving their wellness goals, with competitions like this one recognizing their progress and showcasing their talents to the broader community.

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary. It serves as the grand finale for national competitions across art, music, drama, dance, and writing.

For competition rules, entry forms, and category information, please visit https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/programs/veterans-creative-arts-competition/

For questions or assistance, please contact the VA Creative Arts Committee at catherine.demasi@va.gov and kirsten.meyer@va.gov.