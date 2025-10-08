Bellevue VA clinic to host open house Oct. 8

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2025

OMAHA, NE - Veterans are invited to a resource fair and open house on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bellevue-Longo Drive VA Clinic, located at 2206 Longo Drive, Ste. 102, in Bellevue.

This event will showcase Whole Health services, which focus on self-care and complementary therapies in addition to conventional medical care. The whole health program includes acupuncture, meditation, yoga and other movement classes, massage, and additional services to help Veterans manage pain, improve physical and mental health, and meet their goals.

The Bellevue-Longo Drive VA Clinic reopened on Sept. 22 as a Whole Health Clinic after the VA primary care clinic relocated in 2024. The open house will allow veterans to learn about the services now offered at the location, as well as see how the space has been refreshed to support these services.

“This move allowed all Whole Health services to be provided from one dedicated location focused on wellness and holistic care,” said Katie Jenkins, Acting Chief of Whole Health. “We’re excited to offer these services in a space that is suited to supporting Veterans on their Whole Health journey.”

Veterans are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the services available. Those who are not yet enrolled in VA health care can call 877-222-8387 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to check eligibility and enroll.

For additional information, please contact the Bellevue-Longo Drive VA Clinic at 402-744-7300.