PRESS RELEASE

November 16, 2026

Lincoln, NE - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Nebraska presented a new 2026 Ford Explorer to the Lincoln VA Clinic on Friday, Nov. 6, strengthening the organization’s efforts to provide Veterans with free transportation to VA medical appointments.

The vehicle will replace a 2014 Ford Flex and become the third vehicle serving Veterans through the DAV Volunteer Transportation Network in the Lincoln area. DAV volunteer drivers transport Veterans to VA facilities and other authorized medical appointments at no cost.

Since the Lincoln Volunteer Transportation Network began, DAV volunteers have transported 70,445 Veterans, driven 1,923,695 miles and contributed 74,116 volunteer hours. During the 2024–2025 period alone, eight volunteer drivers transported 846 Veterans more than 12,166 miles, contributing 1,183 volunteer hours.

Volunteer drivers remain DAV’s most urgent need. The Volunteer Transportation Network relies on trained volunteers to operate government-owned vehicles, including donated vehicles, county vehicles, DAV department or chapter vehicles and contracted transportation.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, DAV local chapters and state departments have provided 3,909 vehicles to VA facilities nationwide through local fundraising and the National Columbia Trust Grant. Of those vehicles, 279 were donated directly to DAV by Ford Motor Company and placed in areas of greatest need. Nebraska has received six Ford vehicles since the program began.

Ford and DAV have worked together since 1922, when Henry Ford provided 50 Model T vehicles to help disabled World War I Veterans attend the second National DAV Convention in San Francisco. More than a century later, the partnership continues to support reliable transportation for Veterans.

DAV Nebraska currently employs four transportation coordinators across the state, including one at the Lincoln VA Clinic. For more information about volunteering, visit https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/