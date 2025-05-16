Grand Island VA hosting VA2K Walk & Roll to support homeless veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2025

GRAND ISLAND , NE — The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites Veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Island VA Clinic at 2201 North Broadwell Avenue.

This fun, inclusive event combines fitness, wellness, and community support—all with a purpose. The VA2K encourages healthy activity while benefiting local homeless veterans through voluntary donations.

Highlights of the event include:

• 2K Walk & Roll (1.2 miles) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Donation Drive for homeless veterans

Participants are encouraged to bring easy-to-carry, non-perishable food items that will directly benefit veterans in need. Monetary donations can be made at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.

No registration is required. Simply come ready to walk, roll, donate, and support the health and well-being of veterans.

For more information, please contact vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.

