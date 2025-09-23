Grand Island VA will celebrate 75th anniversary on Sept. 26

PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2025

GRAND ISLAND, NE - The Grand Island VA Medical Center will hold a 75th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, September 26 at 2201 N Broadwell Ave. The event in the front circle drive will include a resource fair from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a ceremony at 1 p.m.

The Grand Island VA Hospital complex was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Veterans Administration and opened in 1950. The hospital was built as part of the post-World War ll effort to expand VA’s hospital network. It was designated as a “third generation” VA facility, reflecting new standards in clinical and therapeutic care for the time.

“This milestone is a testament to the outstanding quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Eileen Kingston, Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “Grand Island VA Medical Center is a pillar of health care for veterans in central Nebraska, and we are proud to celebrate 75 years of caring for veterans here.”

During the resource fair, staff will be on hand to assist veterans with questions about eligibility and enrollment, veterans’ benefits, veterans’ transportation, caregiver support, volunteering, My HealtheVet and more. In addition, local artwork from the Grand Island Creative Arts Competition will be on display.

Following this event, the Creative Arts Competition Committee is hosting an Open House at the United Veterans Club from 4 – 6 p.m. to display artwork and present awards.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.