Grand Island Veterans Creative Arts Competition Accepting Entries

PRESS RELEASE

June 9, 2025

GRAND ISLAND , NE — VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care system invites Veterans enrolled at central or western Nebraska VA clinics to showcase their talents in the 2025 Grand Island Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition.

Veterans are encouraged to submit original work in the Visual Arts and Creative Writing divisions. Art categories range from oil painting and leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. Creative writing categories include poetry, personal essays, short stories, and scripts—with a special category for works focused on military experience. Entries will be displayed at the Nebraska State Fair from August 22 to September 1, 2025.

Veterans may enter up to three individual art categories, one group art category, and three creative writing categories. Entries must adhere to the specific guidelines outlined in the competition entry packets.

Submissions and completed entry forms are due by 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Volunteer artists, authors, and instructors from the local community will judge the competition. The top three finalists in each category will be submitted to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition for further judging. National winners will be announced in January 2026. Gold medalists will be invited to perform or exhibit at the Annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, held in spring 2026 at a VA-hosted location.

The Grand Island Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition highlights the important role creative expression plays in rehabilitation and recovery for Veterans. Creative Art therapy programs within the VA healthcare system support both inpatient and outpatient Veterans in achieving their wellness goals, with competitions like this one recognizing their progress and showcasing their talents to the broader community.

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is co-presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Legion Auxiliary. It serves as the grand finale for national competitions across art, music, drama, dance, and writing.

For competition rules, entry forms, and category information, please visit https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/programs/grand-island-veterans-affairs-local-veteran-creative-arts-competition/.

For questions or assistance, please contact Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Co-Chair Gina Woods at gina.woods@va.gov.