Lincoln VA hosting VA2K Walk & Roll to support homeless veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2025

LINCOLN , NE — The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lincoln VA Clinic at 420 Victory Park Drive.

This fun, inclusive event combines fitness, wellness, and community support—all with a purpose. The VA2K encourages healthy activity while benefiting local homeless veterans through voluntary donations.

Highlights of the event include:

• 2K Walk & Roll (1.2 miles) 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Educational booths from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Donation drive for homeless veterans

Participants are encouraged to bring donations that will directly benefit veterans in need. Donations must be new and in original packaging. Suggested items include:

• Toiletries

• New adult clothing items

• Non-perishable food items

See a full list of suggested donation items at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/USVHA/2025/05/05/file_attac…. Monetary donations can be made at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.

No registration is required. Simply come ready to walk, roll, donate, and support the health and well-being of veterans.

For more information, please contact vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.

###

