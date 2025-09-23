Local veterans’ art on display at open house Friday

PRESS RELEASE

September 22, 2025

GRAND ISLAND, NE - Local veteran artists will have their work on display at an open house on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Veterans Club, located at 1914 W Capital Ave in Grand Island.

This special event is a celebration of the veterans participating in the Grand Island Veteran Creative Arts Competition. The annual competition, cohosted by VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System the American Legion Auxiliary, includes categories in visual arts and creative writing.

During the event, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons will be awarded to the top entries in each category. The top three finalists in each Art and Creative Writing category will be submitted to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition for judging.

"We are thrilled to showcase the incredible talents of our veterans and provide them with a platform to share their art with the community," said Gina Woods, co-chair of the Grand Island Veteran Creative Arts Competition. "This event is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their achievements and foster a sense of community and support."

VA offers creative arts therapy programs to further the rehabilitation goals for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans.

The open house is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to join us in honoring our local veterans and appreciating their artistic contributions.