New prescription option puts Veterans in control of refills

PRESS RELEASE

August 1, 2025

OMAHA, NE - VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has added Park a Prescription, a new option that gives Veterans more control over when to fill specific prescriptions.

A "Parked" prescription is on file at a VA Pharmacy and available for Veterans to send a fill request. It will not be sent to the Veteran until they request it, ensuring better control over their medications.

That helps if:

You already have enough of the medication at home

You’re changing your dose

You’re still deciding whether to start the medication

When you're ready, you can request a refill through My HealtheVet, the VA Health and Benefits app, by mailing a refill form, or by contacting your local VA pharmacy.

“This feature puts the decision back in Veterans’ hands. Medications aren’t filled until they’re needed, which helps avoid extra costs and clutter,” said Tracie Balvanz, Chief of Pharmacy at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa.

Park a Prescription isn’t automatic. You and your provider will decide together if it’s a good fit for your care and medications. Ask your provider if Park a Prescription is right for you.