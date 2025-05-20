North Platte VA clinic to hold active shooter exercise May 21

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2025

NORTH PLATTE , NE — VA Police will conduct an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise at the North Platte VA Clinic on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The training exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The exercise is designed to provide the VA’s law enforcement team, and supporting law enforcement and emergency response agencies, an opportunity to train in a safe yet realistic environment.

“Exercises like these ensure that our officers are always ready in case an emergency happens,” said Eileen Kingston, Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “We’re appreciative of our emergency response partners in the community who help keep our clinic save, and we’re happy to come together with them on this exercise to improve response coordination in case of an active threat.”

During the training exercise, the public may see an increased uniformed law enforcement and emergency response presence at the clinic. This presence is part of the planned training exercise.

###

Note: Due to the nature of the training, the exercise will not be open to the public and media.