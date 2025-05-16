North Platte VA Hosts VA2K Walk & Roll to Support Homeless Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2025

NORTH PLATTE , NE — The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Platte VA Clinic at 300 East 3rd Street, Suite 302.

This fun, inclusive event combines fitness, wellness, and community support—all with a purpose. The VA2K encourages healthy activity while benefiting local homeless veterans through voluntary donations.

Highlights of the event include:

2K Walk & Roll (1.2 miles) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donation Drive for homeless Veterans

Participants are encouraged to bring easy-to-carry, non-perishable food items that will directly benefit Veterans in need. Monetary donations can also be made at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.

No registration is required. Simply come ready to walk, roll, donate, and support the health and well-being of Veterans.

For more information, please contact vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.

