Omaha VA hosting VA2K Walk & Roll to support homeless veterans

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2025

OMAHA , NE — The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites Veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Omaha VA Medical Center campus.

This fun, inclusive event combines fitness, wellness, and community support—all with a purpose. The VA2K encourages healthy activity while benefiting local homeless Veterans through voluntary donations.

Highlights of the event include:

• 2K Walk & Roll

• Health and Wellness Fair

• Food Trucks

• Live Music

• Movement Demonstrations

• Donation Drive to Help “Fill the Bus” for homeless Veterans

Participants are encouraged to bring easy-to-carry, non-perishable food donations to help fill a bus with goods that will directly benefit Veterans in need. Suggested items include beef jerky, tuna packets and protein bars. For a full list of suggested donations visit https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/USVHA/2025/05/05/file_attac…

Monetary donations can be made at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/.

No registration is required. Simply come ready to walk, roll, donate, and support the health and well-being of Veterans.

For more information, please contact vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.

