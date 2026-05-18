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Omaha VA receive top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2026

OMAHA, NE - VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System announced today that Omaha VA Medical Center received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Receiving a 4-star rating from CMS is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to caring for Veterans every day,” said Dr. Eileen Kingston, director VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “This rating underscores our commitment to delivering safe, timely and high-quality care, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s continued nationwide excellence.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

  • 2023, 67%
  • 2024, 58%
  • 2025, 77%
  • 2026, 78%

 

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Janelle Beswick at vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov or or visit https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/.

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has:

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY2025, the highest total in seven years.

Media contacts

Janelle Beswick, Public affairs officer

Phone:

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