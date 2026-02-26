Omaha VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

Omaha, NE - VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Omaha VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are

upgrades to support the 2026 implementation of the Federal Electronic Health Record. These upgrades include server rooms, information technology closets, and wiring throughout the medical center.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Nebraska-Western Iowa to achieve that goal,” said [Eileen Kingston, Director of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

For more information, contact Janelle Beswick at vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.