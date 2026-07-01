News releases
News Releases for VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System
June 9, 2025
Veterans enrolled in VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are invited to showcase their talents in the 2025 Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition.
May 20, 2025
VA Police will conduct an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise at the Holdrege VA Clinic on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
May 20, 2025
VA Police will conduct an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise at the North Platte VA Clinic on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
May 16, 2025
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Lincoln VA Clinic at 420 Victory Park Drive.
May 16, 2025
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites Veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Omaha VA Medical Center campus.
May 16, 2025
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites Veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Island VA Clinic at 2201 North Broadwell Avenue.
May 16, 2025
The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System invites veterans, staff, and the community to join the VA2K Walk & Roll on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North Platte VA Clinic at 300 East 3rd Street, Suite 302.
October 29, 2024
WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it delivered more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before in fiscal year 2024 — including to Veterans, their families, and their survivors in Nebraska and Iowa.
July 5, 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Northeastern Nebraska Veterans, family members and survivors will have the opportunity to learn more about the new "Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.”
June 6, 2024
OMAHA, Neb. – VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s Shenandoah, Iowa, VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will host a two-hour open house on Saturday, June 15, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m.