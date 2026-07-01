News releases
News Releases for VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System
May 24, 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Central and Western Nebraska Veterans, family members and survivors will have the opportunity to learn more about the new "Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act,” file new or check on existing claims.
March 26, 2024
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Veterans, family members and survivors will have the opportunity to learn more about the new "Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act,” file new or check on existing claims.
February 2, 2024
Eleven local Veterans placed nationally in the recent 2023 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, with six local Veterans placing first in their respective divisions.
January 31, 2024
OMAHA— As part of VA’s nationwide homelessness goals for 2023, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (VA NWIHCS) assisted in finding permanent housing 301 homeless Veterans in 2023.
January 25, 2024
To date, the Department of Veterans Affairs Midwest Health Care Network's COVID Attrition and Trigger-Based Care for High-Risk Veterans (CATCH) program has helped more than 1,900 Veterans in Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska reconnect with their local VA primary care teams.
September 21, 2023
PAPILLION, Neb. – VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System will host a VA Employment Fair at the newly-opened Papillion VA Community Living Center, Sept. 28, from 3-6 p.m.
July 28, 2023
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s Omaha VA Medical Center announced today that it has received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
July 28, 2023
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (VA NWIHCS) has received its second straight National SimLEARN Advanced Simulation Lab certification.
May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Grand Island VA Police Services will conduct an Active Shooter Response Training Exercise in collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on the Grand Island VA campus beginning at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
May 4, 2023
May 4, 2023 ...