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News releases

News Releases for VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System

  • April 13, 2023

    April 13, 2023                                                                                   GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Grand Island VA Medical Center’s Police Services will conduct a 3-hour Active Shooter Response Training Exercise in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement and emergency response agencies on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

  • March 31, 2023

    March 30, 2023 OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha VA Medical Center Police Services will conduct a 4-hour Active Shooter Response Training Exercise in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

  • February 3, 2023

    OMAHA, Neb. — As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, in concert with many community partners, has provided permanent housing placements to 324 homeless Veterans.

  • November 16, 2022

    OMAHA— The Department of Veterans Affairs top priority as an organization is to hire employees to take care of America’s Veterans.

  • May 25, 2022

    LINCOLN VA CLINIC TO OPEN NEW EXPRESS CARE CLINIC FOR VETERANS WITH NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL NEEDS

  • May 25, 2022

    VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees

  • May 19, 2022

    VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Enrollment Specialist to be Available at Shenandoah VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic on May 25

  • December 17, 2021

    EAGAN, Minn. — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Eileen Kingston, DNP, RN, MPA, as the new Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Effective December 19, 2021.