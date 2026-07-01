News releases
News Releases for VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System
April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Grand Island VA Medical Center’s Police Services will conduct a 3-hour Active Shooter Response Training Exercise in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement and emergency response agencies on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
March 31, 2023
March 30, 2023 OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha VA Medical Center Police Services will conduct a 4-hour Active Shooter Response Training Exercise in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
February 3, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — As part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless Veterans in 2022, the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, in concert with many community partners, has provided permanent housing placements to 324 homeless Veterans.
November 16, 2022
OMAHA— The Department of Veterans Affairs top priority as an organization is to hire employees to take care of America’s Veterans.
May 25, 2022
LINCOLN VA CLINIC TO OPEN NEW EXPRESS CARE CLINIC FOR VETERANS WITH NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL NEEDS
May 25, 2022
VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees
May 19, 2022
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Enrollment Specialist to be Available at Shenandoah VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic on May 25
December 17, 2021
EAGAN, Minn. — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Eileen Kingston, DNP, RN, MPA, as the new Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Effective December 19, 2021.