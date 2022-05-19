PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2022

Shenandoah , NE — VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Enrollment Specialist to be Available at Shenandoah VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic on May 25

For Immediate Release

OMAHA, Neb. – A VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Veteran enrollment specialist to be available to provide information, answer questions and assist Veterans in enrolling for VA health care at the Shenandoah, Iowa, VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on May 25 from 10 am. until 3 p.m.



The Shenandoah VA CBOC is located at 2043 A. Avenue in Shenandoah.

According to VA NWIHCS officials, the event is designed to provide area Veterans an opportunity to learn more about the VA health care services offered either by the Shenandoah VA CBOC or the larger VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System while also providing answers to their questions. Veterans will also have the opportunity to begin the process of enrolling for VA health care.



“This is a great opportunity for our area Veterans to learn more about our new VA CBOC in Shenandoah and the services we are able to provide here,” said Joyce Portz, Shenandoah VA CBOC manager. “It’s also a great opportunity for our area Veterans who qualify to begin the process of enrolling for VA health care.”

According to Dave Conrad, VA NWIHCS enrollment and outreach specialist, Veterans are encouraged to bring the DD-14 or other military discharge paperwork with them to the Shenandoah VA CBOC on May 25.



To learn more about the various services offered by VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, please check out the organization’s website at https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/health-services/ Veterans can also learn more about enrolling for VA health care at https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/register-for-care/