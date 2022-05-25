VA News Release May 2022 Lincoln VA Clinic to open new Express Care Clinic for Veterans with nonemergency medical needs

PRESS RELEASE

May 25, 2022

Lincoln , NE — LINCOLN VA CLINIC TO OPEN NEW EXPRESS CARE CLINIC FOR VETERANS WITH NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL NEEDS

May 25, 2022 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OMAHA, Neb. – The Lincoln VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will open a new “Express Care Clinic” for Veterans with non-emergency medical needs beginning Monday, May 31, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System announced today.

“We’re extremely excited to provide this new service for our Lincoln-area Veterans,” said Dr. Eileen Kingston, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa HCS director. “This will be the second VA Express Clinic that we’ve opened in Nebraska, following a similar clinic that has operated at our Omaha VA Medical Center Campus for approximately two years. These clinics were designed to meet the needs of our area Veterans, who often require non-emergency minor medical care after normal working hours.”

“Since the opening of our Omaha VA Express Care Clinic, we have received significant positive feedback from our Veterans because they are able to be seen by a VA health care provider and provided the non-emergency care on their own schedules, often in under an hour,” Kingston said. “We really feel that this is a service that our Veterans in the Lincoln and surrounding area are going to appreciate having available to them.”

The new Lincoln VA Express Care Clinic will now offer Veterans such non-emergency care services as:

Animal bites

Bronchitis, colds or coughs

Bladder infections

Chronic and/or non-traumatic back pain

Influenza, sinus infections, or strep throat

Headaches or migraines

Minor strains or pains

Minor eye or skin irritations

Seasonal allergies

Other non- life-threatening conditions that do not require emergency care.

The new Lincoln VA Express Care Clinic will be open from 3 -7 p.m., Mondays thru Fridays. It will be operated out of the Lincoln VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic located at 420 Victory Park Drive in Lincoln, Nebraska. Veterans can also contact the Lincoln VA Express Care Clinic at (402) 486-7901.

For more information about the new Express Care Clinic in Lincoln, please check out our website at https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/programs/express-care/

-30-