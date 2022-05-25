VA News Release May 2022 VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans Visitors and Employees

PRESS RELEASE

May 25, 2022

Omaha , NE — VHA Implements COVID-19 Health Protection Levels to Enhance Safety of Veterans, Visitors and Employees

OMAHA, Neb. — Today, the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

The three VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels – low, medium, and high – align with CDC’s Community Transmission levels, which are based on new COVID cases and percentage of positive tests.

Starting this week, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System facilities are at level “Medium.” The VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level will be updated as needed on Mondays.

“Our local Veterans are resolute about receiving their care at our facility and we want to keep them safe during the ups and downs of COVID-19 community spread,” said Dr. Eileen Kingston, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. “Instead of increasing or decreasing access to care, safety protocols will be adjusted based on COVID-19 levels in the community.”

Masks are required regardless of the level, but requirements for self-screening, visitation, and physical distancing vary:

Low:

Masks are required Screening is required Visitors are welcome Physical distancing is recommended.

Medium:

Masks are required

Screening is required

Care partner welcome only

Physical distancing is recommended.

High:

Masks are required

Screening is required

Care team-approved visitors only

Physical distancing is required

Please visit https://www.va.gov/nebraska-western-iowa-health-care/ or call 402-346-8800 for current protection levels before your next visit. If patients or visitors are heading to a VA facility in another county, they should check with that health facility to determine the facility’s VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Level.

Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for questions and answers regarding the VHA COVID-19 Health Protection Levels.

