Whole Health services moving to Bellevue VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

September 4, 2025

OMAHA, NE - Whole Health Services and providers at the Omaha VA Medical Center and Sarpy County VA Clinic are moving to our Bellevue location at 2206 Longo Drive with services beginning on Monday, September 22, 2025.

“This will allow all Whole Health services to be provided from one dedicated location focused on wellness and holistic care,” said Katie Jenkins, Acting Chief of Whole Health. “We’re excited to offer these services in a space that is suited to supporting Veterans on their Whole Health journey.”

The services that are included in this move are:

Chiropractic Care

Massage Therapy

Acupuncture/Battlefield Acupuncture

Creative Arts

Health Coaching

Whole Health Education Classes

Movement Classes including Yoga, Tai Chi and Foam Rolling

Music Therapy, Integrative Nutrition and Integrative Case Management will remain at the Omaha VA Medical Center. Chiropractic care will also continue to be offered at the Sarpy County VA Clinic.

This facility will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. No walk-in services are available. Veterans can continue to call the current Whole Health phone number, 402-599-2130, until September 22 and then contact them on their new number, 402-744-7300 after this date.

For more information, please contact vhanwipublicaffairs@va.gov.