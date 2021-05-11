Omaha VA Medical Center campus map

Directions

To the Omaha VA Medical Center (Omaha, NE)

The Omaha VA Medical Center campus includes the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC), which is a three-Story, 157,000-square foot outpatient expansion to the campus, representing the largest addition in the history of the facility. Driving directions are Coming Soon!

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Omaha VA Medical Center

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE 68105-1850

Intersection:

Woolworth Street and 42nd Street

Coordinates: 41°14'42.46"N 95°58'30.93"W