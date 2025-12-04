Omaha Veteran Food Pantry
The Veteran Food Pantry at the Omaha VA Medical Center is a drop-in service available on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located on the ground floor of the Ambulatory Care Center in room G050.
Hours: Mondays & Wednesdays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: Ambulatory Care Center, Ground Floor, Room G050
Policies
- Veterans must show Veteran ID
- Items are subject to availability.
- Veterans must fill out a request form each time they visit the pantry.
- Veterans will choose the type of pre-filled pantry bag that tis their needs.
- Veterans should only use the pantry once per month. If you need more assistance, reach out to your PACT social worker for more resources.
Donate to the food pantry
Donations can only be accepted by Center for Development & Civic Engagement staff, or on the CDCE Website. To make a cash or non-cash contribution or if you have any questions about donating, please contact the CDCE staff at the Omaha, Lincoln, or Grand Island VA facilities.
Make a Monetary Donation Online
Shelf stable food donations help us keep the pantry open. Shelf-stable food items can be dropped off at the food pantry in room G050 during open hours. These are preferred items:
- Canned fruit and veggies
- Rice
- Beans
- Pasta & sauce
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Canned soups
- Packets/cans of meat (Chicken/tuna)
- Ramen
Getting help with food insecurity
If you need help, reach out to your primary care team. Lincoln VA Clinic, Grand Island VA Medical Center, and North Platte VA Clinic have food resources that can be accessed by contacting your care team.
Primary Care
Primary Care doctors will ask questions about your food supply at home. If you report, you sometimes run out of food or money to buy enough food your doctor may suggest you meet with someone who can help. It is important to tell your doctor if you have trouble buying enough food so they can best treat your medical conditions.
Social Work
Your VA social worker is an important member of your healthcare team. Your social worker can provide education and connect you with VA and local resources. If you are eligible, they can help you with benefits and services that improve your ability to purchase safe and stable food.