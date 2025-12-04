Omaha Veteran Food Pantry

If you need help, reach out to your primary care team. Lincoln VA Clinic, Grand Island VA Medical Center, and North Platte VA Clinic have food resources that can be accessed by contacting your care team.

Primary Care

Primary Care doctors will ask questions about your food supply at home. If you report, you sometimes run out of food or money to buy enough food your doctor may suggest you meet with someone who can help. It is important to tell your doctor if you have trouble buying enough food so they can best treat your medical conditions.

Social Work

Your VA social worker is an important member of your healthcare team. Your social worker can provide education and connect you with VA and local resources. If you are eligible, they can help you with benefits and services that improve your ability to purchase safe and stable food.