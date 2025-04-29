Omaha Veterans Creative Arts Competition
VA medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
2025 deadline is Thursday, July 31.
Creative arts competition and exhibition
Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.
All entries will be shown in a special exhibition. Local creative arts competition first place winning entries advance to a national judging process. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Our Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be held in June and our local exhibition in August. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will occur during the spring of the following year.
To participate, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. VA Creative Arts Competition submissions will be received as follows:
Visual arts
The visual arts division includes fine art, applied art, and craft kits. All art must have been created since April 1 of the previous year, except for Military Combat Experience. Submissions are accepted during the month of June. For more information, please contact Contact Cati DeMasi, catherine.demasi@va.gov
Creative writing
The creative writing division includes poetry, essays, personal experience, short stories and monologue/duologue. please contact Contact Cati DeMasi, catherine.demasi@va.gov
Performing arts
Performing arts includes the divisions of dance, drama, and music. Entries must be three (3) minutes or less in length and will be filmed by the VA staff over the internet. Please contact Contact Kirsten Meyer, kirsten.meyer@va.gov