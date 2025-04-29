Omaha Veterans Creative Arts Competition

2025 deadline is Thursday, July 31.

Creative arts competition and exhibition

Veterans enrolled in VA health care are invited to participate in the Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition. This is an opportunity to gain recognition for your creative accomplishments.

All entries will be shown in a special exhibition. Local creative arts competition first place winning entries advance to a national judging process. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Our Nebraska VA Veterans Creative Arts Competition will be held in June and our local exhibition in August. The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival will occur during the spring of the following year.

To participate, Veterans must be enrolled in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System. VA Creative Arts Competition submissions will be received as follows: