Peer support groups
Peer support groups welcome all Veterans at any stage of recovery who have lived experiences of mental illness or substance use. These groups are a way to talk with one another about shared experiences, struggles and challenges in a safe environment.
Veterans must have an active VA NWI Mental Health provider (counselor, social worker, psychologist, psychiatrist, etc.) to participate in Mental Health Clinic Peer Support Groups.
Omaha Mental Health Clinic Peer Support Groups
In person groups at the Omaha VA Medical Center
SCHEDULING: Please call the Omaha Mental Health Clinic at:
Mental Health Clinic Orientation
Wednesdays at 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Omaha VA Medical Center Room #8613
This group provides education on evidenced based psychotherapies, what to expect when starting therapy, and is a space for Veterans to ask questions about beginning their care with the Omaha Mental Health Clinic.
Circle of Strength
Wednesdays at 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Omaha VA Medical Center Room #8613
This group seeks to instill hope and offer a safe space for Veterans to share their weekly successes and challenges. Veterans reflect on information shared and discuss personal experiences and
Finding Your Best Self
Wednesdays at 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Omaha VA Medical Center Room #8508
This group focuses on Veteran recovery from addiction, trauma, or both. Veterans make a plan with self-directed goals to maintain safety, identify healthy supports, and learn coping skills to create the futures they desire.
Veteran Wellness Toolkit
Thursdays at 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Omaha VA Medical Center Room #8613
This group guides Veterans in identifying components of their own health and wellness which would benefit from clear goal setting. Veterans review brief explanations, strategies, and activities that improve their well-being.
SMART Recovery
Thursdays at 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Omaha VA Medical Center Room #11203
Is the leading SELF-EMPOWERING addiction recovery support group. Veterans learn tools for recovery based on the latest scientific research. We can help people recover from all types of substance related and addictive disorders. We are an abstinence based, self-help group (NOT a 12-step program) for both men and women based on concepts of Rational Emotive Behavior Therapy (REBT). SMART Recovery is a 4-Point Program, offering tools and techniques for each program point.
Veteran Coffee Social
Fridays 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Omaha VA Medical Center, first floor next to pharmacy
This group is an open forum for Veterans to meet new people, socialize, and learn about resources in the community and Nebraska Western-Iowa Health Care System. Complimentary coffee and games provided!
Mental Health Service Line Online Peer Support Groups
Online Peer Support Groups offered through the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Mental Health Service Line are facilitated via VA Video Connect (VVC). If you would like to attend, please do the following:
- Call the Mental Health Clinic at
Option 1 with your choice of online peer support groups.
- The Medical Support Assistant will schedule the group appointment.
- You will receive an email/text message with a VVC appointment link.
- Please do a test call before group session as indicated in the appointment reminder.
- On the day/time of the appointment, click on the VVC link in your email/text message reminder to join.
Circle of Strength (Virtual)
Tuesday at 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM
VA Video Connect
SMART Recovery (Virtual)
Tuesday at 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
VA Video Connect
Circle of Strength (Virtual)
Tuesday at 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
VA Video Connect
