Whole Health
VA Whole Health is a cutting-edge approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Contact Us:
Bellevue Whole Health:
Serving eastern Nebraska and Shenandoah IA
Lincoln Whole Health:
Serving Norfolk, and the greater Lincoln area
Grand Island Whole Health:
Service Central and Western Nebraska
Whole Health Classes
ALL Veterans welcome!
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
View the Quarterly Whole Health Calendars below
Introduction to Whole Health
The Introduction to Whole Health Class is open to all Veterans, their support system (spouse, partner, child, caregiver, parent, etc.) and VA employees to learn more about the VA's cutting- edge approach to healthcare that supports your health and well being by focusing on what matters to you.
Introduction to Whole Health Class will cover:
- Whole Health approach to care
- Concepts behind Whole Health living
- Available Whole Health offerings
- How to begin your Whole Health journey
The Personal Healthy Inventory can be downloaded and completed before attending class.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into the Intro class by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Introduction to Whole Health classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
Taking Charge of my Life & Health
This 6-week group provides an opportunity for more self-exploration, self-care, and goal creation around what really matters to you. Through these Whole Health classes, Veterans explore their new missions, delve into each aspect of the Whole Health Circle, and begin to create an overarching Personal Health Plan.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into this group by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Taking Charge of My Life & Health classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
Creative Arts
Participating in artistic activities can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, boost motivation, and enhance overall mood. Creative arts provide a nonverbal outlet for individuals to express and process complex emotions and fosters emotional intelligence and social skills.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into this group by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Introduction to Creative Arts classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
What to expect
A creative arts facilitator will provide guided instructions using a variety of art mediums. Art supplies are provided to all scheduled participants.
Aromatherapy
Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils to promote wellbeing and support the body’s natural healing processes. Aromatherapy is used for wellbeing purposes in VA (e.g. relaxation and healing environments), not for the treatment of specific conditions.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into this group by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Aromatherapy classes are offered in person at select locations.
What to expect
A certified Aromatherapist will provide education and instruction on the benefits of Aromatherapy. It can be delivered via direct inhalation (inhalers, sticks, tabs, clothing patches).
Introduction to Healing Touch
Healing Touch is a relaxing, nurturing energy therapy. Gentle touch assists in balancing your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Healing Touch works with your energy field to support your natural ability to heal. It is safe for all ages and works in harmony with standard medical care. This group provides education on the benefits of Healing Touch, as well as instruction on applying Healing Touch to your self-care routine.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Participation in Introduction to Healing Touch is required prior to attending individual Healing Touch sessions.
Whole Health Coaching
Optimizing well-being by assisting you to achieve your health goals based on what is important to you.
Health Coaching helps you to realize your goals based on your values and strengths. As you work with a health coach you can expect to:
- Explore mindfulness
- Explore what matters to you
- Participate in self-care strategies
- Make behavior changes based on your value
Health Coaching addresses all aspects of you as a person, including your mind, body, and spirit. Health Coaching does not replace your current health care team. Coaches do not provide therapy or give clinical advice, instead the focus is on changing behaviors that are important to your life. Behavior and lifestyle changes become less of “one more thing to do,” and more about living the life you want to live.
Health coaches believe a client is an expert in their own health. Coaching services are available in a variety of formats to best fit your preferences.
Veterans can self-schedule with one of our Whole Health Coaches by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Coaching sessions are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
Whole Health Coaching Process
Stage 1: Veteran and coach explore Mission, Aspiration, Purpose (MAP) to create vision, and explore values and value conflicts.
Stage 2: Veteran and coach reflect, assess, and focus on what really matters in the Veteran’s life. A Personal Health Inventory will be completed to assist in defining the Veteran’s Health Focus and assess Veteran’s readiness for change.
Stage 3: Veteran and coach create a plan for action as part of the Veteran’s Personal Health Plan (PHP). They set goals and actions, explore barriers to achieving goals, and determine training, support and accountability.
Stage 4: Veteran and coach execute action plan. The Coach supports the Veteran while they take action to achieve goals, providing encouragement and education along the way.
Movement & Meditation
Being active can help prevent many health problems, boost your mood, improve your mental health, decrease risk of falls, decrease pain, increase circulation and energy level, improve coordination and memory, and help you be able to do things that matter most to you. There are many ways to move your body, including walking, swimming, running, etc. as well as instructor-led movement classes like Yoga, and Tai Chi.
NWI Whole Health offers a variety of movement classes throughout the healthcare system, both virtually and in-person at select locations.
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
Meditation
Meditation is an ancient practice that may support relaxation, improvements in focus, and overall well-being. You can practice mindfulness by noticing your breath, feeling the sun on your skin, or observing the wind in the trees. The goal is to be fully aware of the present moment. Mediation can be useful for managing stress, anxiety, and depression. It can also help people who have long-term pain by making it feel less intense, increasing pain tolerance, and improving overall wellbeing.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. These classes are offered virtually via Veterans VA Video Connect.
What to expect
Mediation can be done in a group or one-on-one with an instructor. Often mediation is done in a seated position on a cushion or in a chair.
Yoga
Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation, relaxation, and discussion on application to daily life. Yoga helps us improve our body, mind, and spirit. It teaches self-awareness, patience, gratitude, and inner peace. Practicing yoga can also help us feel more connected to ourselves, nature, and the world around us, and may be helpful for low back pain, depression, anxiety, and trouble sleeping. Yoga is not a religion and is practiced by people of all backgrounds for fitness, stress relief, and personal growth. Some styles focus on movement and stretching, while others include meditation and breathing exercises. All classes can be modified for veterans’ comfort and level of ability.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
What to expect
A trained instructor will guide you through different movements that can be done standing, seated, or with a walker/wheelchair. In addition, class will include a combination of meditation, breathing exercises, or relaxation. Some moves involve bending, stretching, and shifting your weight, so it’s best to wear comfortable clothing. All classes can be modified for veterans’ comfort and level of ability.
Tai Chi
Tai Chi is a gentle exercise that connects the mind and body. It uses slow, flowing movements along with deep breathing and focus. These practices come from Asian martial arts and traditional medicine practices from East Asia. Practicing Tai Chi can help with relaxation, balance, posture, strength, flexibility, and mood.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Classes are offered virtually and in person at select locations.
What to expect
A trained instructor will guide you through different movements that can be done standing, seated, or with a walker/wheelchair. Practices may include breathing exercises, mediation, and simple, repeated motions to help you learn. Some moves involve bending, stretching, and shifting your weight, so it’s best to wear comfortable clothing. All classes can be modified for veterans’ comfort and level of ability.
Myofascial Release (Foam Roller)
Foam rolling uses foam cylinders to self-massage muscles, fascia, and connective tissue to help loosen tight fascia and muscles, increasing passive range of motion and decreasing muscle soreness. Potential benefits include relieving localized pain and knots, especially in areas like calves, glutes, and quads, increasing blood flow to muscles, reducing inflammation, and improving flexibility, and mobility. The rhythmic self-massage action promotes relaxation and can help lower stress levels.
How do I get started?
Veterans can self-schedule into any of the classes listed below by contacting Whole Health, or Veterans can request primary provider to submit a consult. Classes are offered in person at select locations.
What to expect
A trained instructor will guide you through targeted rolling of each major muscle group for 30-60 seconds, pausing on tender spots for 10-15 seconds. Exercises may include standing, seated, or lying positions, so it’s best to wear comfortable clothing. All classes can be modified for veterans’ comfort and level of ability.
Clinical Services
Clinical Services listed below require a consult from your primary care provider prior to being seen. The number and length of sessions depend on the condition and response to treatment and will be discussed as a part of the overall treatment plan.
Acupuncture
Acupuncture Medicine is a complete model for health and disease developed thousands of years ago that continues to evolve today. Acupuncturists view the body as a whole, treating both the symptoms of disease and underlying imbalances. Acupuncture is known for its use of thin needles to effect change and support healing. An acupuncture visit may also include acupressure or massage, cupping, exercises, diet and lifestyle advice.
VA provides different types of acupuncture services. Comprehensive acupuncture treats the whole body, while ear acupuncture (Battlefield or Auricular Acupuncture) treats the body by using acupuncture points just in the ear.
How can Acupuncture help me?
Acupuncture is helpful for people with pain, headaches, and to support chronic health conditions. Acupuncture has been shown to reduce pain and inflammation, promote healing and calm the mind and body.
How do I get started?
A consult from your provider is required for this service. The number and length of sessions depend on the condition and response to treatment and will be discussed as a part of the overall treatment plan.
What to expect
A certified Acupuncturist will ask about your medical history and symptoms, and may also check your tongue and pulse. During the session, you will either sit or lie down while thin, sterilized needles are placed at specific points on your body or ears. Most find acupuncture treatments comfortable and relaxing.
Acupuncture is provided in a series of treatments. It may take several visits to start to see benefit from the treatment. Some people notice a difference right away with their symptoms being relieved for a short period of time. This period may lengthen with additional treatments.
Acupuncture provides the most long-term results when combined with pain education and self-care done between sessions. This could include exercise, acupressure routine, or yoga. Please read the Acupuncture Expectations document for more information.
Medical Massage Therapy
Medical massage therapy is a treatment applied to the soft tissues of the body by a professional medical massage therapist. The goals of treatment may include reducing pain, swelling, and muscle spasms and improving range of motion and functions of daily living. Medical Massage Therapists can apply various techniques, including deep tissue massage, lymphatic drainage or acupressure, to achieve the goals of care.
How can Medical Massage Therapy help me?
Medical massage therapy is helpful for managing conditions like low back pain, headaches, joint pain and myofascial pain (pain in the muscles and soft tissues). It is also frequently used to relieve swelling and improve scar tissue.
How do I get started?
A consult from your provider is required for this service. The number and length of sessions depend on the condition and response to treatment and will be discussed as a part of the overall treatment plan.
What to expect
You may be asked to lie face up, on your side, or face down for treatment. If more comfortable, you may be treated in a sitting position. You may need to remove or adjust clothing for treatment. Medical Massage Therapy provides the most long-term results when combined with pain education and self-care done between sessions. This could include exercise, a self-massage or acupressure routine, or yoga. Please read the Medical Massage Therapy Expectations document for more information.
Chiropractic Care
Chiropractic services are part of the standard Medical Benefits Package available to all eligible Veterans. Access to VA chiropractic services is by referral from a VA primary care or specialty provider. VA doctors of chiropractic (DCs) provide diagnosis and management of non-operative neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions. Most commonly treated are problems in the low back, neck, and other joints.
How do I get started?
A consult from your provider is required for this service. The number and length of sessions depend on the condition and response to treatment and will be discussed as a part of the overall treatment plan.
What to expect
Chiropractic treatment options include patient education, active rehabilitation, spinal manipulation, and other manual therapies.
Therapeutic Lifestyle Clinic
The Therapeutic Lifestyle Clinic leverages diet and lifestyle changes to treat chronic health conditions. Over the course of several months, participants will attend a series of group classes and shared medical appointments with a multidisciplinary team that includes providers trained in Integrative and Functional Medicine, providing both clinical and peer support for making positive lifestyle changes.
Ideal for veterans experiencing:
- Metabolic Challenges – diabetes, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease
- Chronic Pain – fibromyalgia, arthritis, migraines
- Mental Health and/or Energy Challenges – depression, anxiety, PTSD, chronic fatigue
- Gastrointestinal Issues – irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, food sensitivities
How do I get started?
A consult from your provider is required for this service. Groups and Individual appointments may be offered in person (select locations) or through Veterans VA Video Connect online from your own home.
Music Therapy
Music Therapy is a powerful and evidence-based therapeutic approach that uses music to promote physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. This can be done through listening, singing, playing instruments, composing, or interacting with music as a group. Music Therapy can help individuals achieve healing and improve their quality of life and build resilience against hardships. Nebraska Western Iowa VA offers a variety of Music Therapy groups across the healthcare system. Individual music therapy sessions are also available.
How do I get started?
A consult from your provider is required for this service. Groups and Individual appointments may be offered in person (select locations) or through Veterans VA Video Connect online from your own home.
What to expect
A board-certified Music Therapist will conduct a music therapy assessment and will observe participants’ response to sounds, rhythms, and instruments, note their motor skills, engagement levels, and social behaviors. Participants are encouraged to actively participate, whether through singing, playing instruments, or responding to musical clues. The therapist will adapt activities to your comfort level.
Music Therapy Opportunities
In this group, Veterans are introduced to a variety of music therapy techniques as well as ways to use music to improve general well-being.
Locations:
Omaha Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)
Outpatient Clinic Music Therapy Groups (Telehealth)
The topics of these groups change monthly depending on interests and needs of group members. Possibilities include introduction to music therapy, focusing on a specialized topic such as music for pain management or active music-making, support for veterans with similar diagnoses, etc. Veteran attends in person at their local clinic with the Music Therapist on video.
Locations:
Grand Island, Building 6
Shenandoah VA Clinic
North Platte VA Clinic
Holdrege VA Clinic
Lincoln VA Clinic
Norfolk VA Clinic
Music Therapy for Coping and Wellness (In Person)
This group involves a variety of music therapy experiences with a focus on mental health and general wellness.
Locations:
Omaha Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)
Jam Group (In Person)
This group allows Veterans with music experience to gather and play music in a social environment.
Locations:
Grand Island, Building 6
Omaha Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)*
*Prior participation in group or individual music therapy sessions is required for Omaha location.
Creative Music Group (In Person)
Reconnect with your creative side! This group rotates topics allowing veterans an in-depth exploration of songwriting, music improvisation, instrument skills, digital music creation, or other topics related to the creation of music for self-expression and wellness. Music experience is NOT required for participation.
Locations:
Omaha Ambulatory Care Center (ACC)
Women's Music Skills Group
This virtual only group provides a chance for women veterans with others in a supportive environment and interact through a variety of music topics, from the comfort of their home.
Wellbeing Resources
Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being
The Components of Proactive Health and Well-Being picture will help you think about your whole health. Each area in the circle is important and are all connected. Improving one area can benefit other areas in your life and influence your overall physical, emotional, and mental health and well-being.
The inner circle represents you, your values and what really matters to you. Being in a state of mindful awareness helps you see what matters to you. The next circle is your self-care. These are the circumstances and choices you make in your everyday life. The next ring represents professional care you receive. Professional care may include tests, medications, supplements, surgeries, examinations, treatments, and counseling. This also includes complementary approaches such as acupuncture and mind-body therapies. The outer ring represents the people and groups to whom you are connected.
The Circle of Health
The Circle of Health illustrates the big picture connections between your health and other aspects of your life. Whole health opens the door to discuss not only your health conditions, but the things that impact your well-being.
Me
The innermost circle represents each of us as unique individuals. We start at the middle saying, “I am the expert on my life, values, goals, and priorities. Only I can know WHY I want my health. Only I can know what really matters to ME. And this knowledge needs to be what drives my health and my healthcare. I am the most important person when it comes to making choices that influence my health and well-being. I am the leader of my team, and my medical team professionals are some of the invited players.”
Examples of the types of services Veterans can access and use to support this area include (but are not limited to):
- What REALLY matters to you in your life?
- What do you want your health for?
- What is your vision of your best possible health?
Mindful Awareness
Mindfulness is being fully aware or paying attention. Sometimes, we go through our daily lives on autopilot. We are not fully aware of the present. We often dwell on the past and plan events in the future. We do not spend much time really paying attention and noticing what is happening right now; without judging or trying to fix it. Your body and mind send you signals constantly. If your attention is elsewhere, you don’t notice. Then, the signals that began as whispers become loud warnings. For example, when you miss the whispers of an early discomfort or a sad feeling, you miss the opportunity to make a change before it grows into real pain or depression. Being mindful, or aware, allows you to make conscious proactive choices about every aspect of your health. Mindfulness connects you to each component of your well-being, and to your whole self.
The Eight Areas of Self-Care
Self-care is often the most important factor in living a healthy life, which in turn allows you to live your life fully, in the ways that matter to you. Self-care includes all the choices you make on a daily basis that affect your physical, mental, and spiritual health. In fact, how you take care of yourself will have a greater impact on your health and well-being than the medical care you receive. Evidence shows that each of these eight areas of self-care contributes a great deal to your overall health and well-being. They can also affect your chances for developing diseases as well as the seriousness of that disease. Consider your values, lifestyle, habits, and motivations in each area. Taking stock of where you are now and where you want to be in each of these areas is the first step in living a healthier life.
Professional Care
Prevention and treatment of illness or disease and traditional and complementary medicine are part of professional care. Preventive care includes things like immunizations and cancer screening. Common treatments include checkups, medicines, supplements, physical therapy, surgery, and counseling. Complementary medicine includes approaches like acupuncture and mind-body therapies. It is important to stay current with your personal care plan for health and well-being.
Community
The outer ring represents your community. For some, their community is close by and for others it is far way. Your community is more than the places where you live, work, and worship. It includes all the people and groups you connect with; who rely on you and upon whom you rely.
Mindfulness Resources
- What is Mindfulness?
Learn the basics in this 7 min video
- Mindfulness Coach AV App
This app is available only on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Mindfulness Coach 2.0 was developed to help Veterans, service members, and others learn how to practice mindfulness. The app provides a gradual, self-guided training program designed to help you understand and adopt simple mindfulness practice.
- Why Mindfulness for the VA?
In this 8 minute video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) identify the three main benefits of mindfulness. Specifically, this video addresses direct positive benefits of mindfulness for Veterans, staff, and organizational health.
- Four Ways to Cultivate Mindfulness
In this 4 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) talk about how mindfulness can be cultivated. Through grounding, the STOP acronym, use of anchor phrases, and engaging the “3 P’s” this video provides detailed tactics to achieve mindfulness. This video may be used as an individual or group learning tool.
- Beginning a Mindfulness Practice
In this 5 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) explain how clinicians can teach mindfulness. Core to the idea of teaching “mindfulness” and helping others achieve this state of mind requires one to practice this strategy. Working towards mindfulness only takes a few minutes each day. Watch this 5 minute video to learn more.
- Mindfulness and Compassion
In this 4 min video, Christiane Wolf, MD, PhD and Greg Serpa, PhD (from Greater Los Angeles VA HCS) attribute the links between the VA mission with the foundation of characteristics comprised of dedication and compassion. This video extends those attributes into the practice of mindfulness and the effective delivery of VA health care.
Acupressure Self-Care Resources
- Acupressure Self-Care for Low Back Pain
Licensed Acupuncturist Stephanie Gregory instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for low back pain. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care or treat undiagnosed conditions.
- Acupressure Self-Care for Headaches
Licensed Acupuncturist Stephanie Gregory instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for headaches. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care or treat undiagnosed conditions.
- Acupressure Self-Care for Sleep
Acupuncturist Laurieanne Nabinger, RN, LEAMP instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for sleep. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care or treat undiagnosed conditions.
- Acupressure Self Care for Neck Pain
Acupuncturist Laurieanne Nabinger, RN, LEAMP instructs Veterans in an acupressure self-care routine for neck pain. This acupressure video is not intended to replace regular medical care or treat undiagnosed conditions.