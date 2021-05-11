Patrick Dawson

His most recent U.S. Air Force appointment included serving as the Executive Director of the U.S. Air Force Medical Service Corps, and Deputy Directorate, Manpower, Personnel, and Resources, Headquarters, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General, Falls Church, Virginia. Prior to that appointment, Mr. Dawson served as the Commander, 55th Medical Group, 55th Wing, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where he was responsible for a 4-squadron, 718-person health care delivery system which provided care to more than 47,000 Department of Defense beneficiaries. In addition, Mr. Dawson has filled numerous progressive health services administration and leadership positions in Air Force hospitals, Major Commands, and at the Headquarters U.S. Air Force level. Mr. Dawson holds a Master of Science degree in Health Services Administration from Central Michigan University. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Military Strategic Studies from The Air War College (U.S. Air Force’s Air University), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Indiana State University. He is a long-standing board certified Fellow in Healthcare Management with the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).