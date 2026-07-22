Tammy Bockman joined the VA in 2000 and has held various leadership positions within the organization. Prior to this assignment she served as the Chief of Quality Management for the past five years. She is Veteran focused and is a results-driven nursing leader with a broad background in clinical operations, staff leadership, patient safety, and performance improvement. She has a Masters Degree in Healthcare Administration with a concentration in Leadership. Ms. Bockman is also a USAF Veteran.