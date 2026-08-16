Joey Hoffman Named Preceptor of the Quarter for Nebraska Western Iowa NP Residency Program

Joey Hoffman, an orthopedic nurse practitioner at the Grand Island VA, has been recognized as the Preceptor of the Quarter for the VA Nebraska Western Iowa Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.

Hoffman was nominated by current nurse practitioner resident Laura Clements, who recognized him for his clinical expertise, commitment to mentorship, and ability to help learners develop confidence and independence as providers.

“I am honored to nominate Joey Hoffman with Grand Island VA Orthopedics as the Preceptor of the Quarter,” Clements said. “Joey exemplifies the highest standards of clinical excellence, mentorship and professional leadership, making a profound impact not only on his patients, but on the learners he mentors.”

For Clements, Hoffman’s impact has been especially meaningful because he understands the residency experience firsthand. Hoffman was previously an NP resident himself before progressing into an experienced and highly respected orthopedic provider.

“As a current NP resident, I have found his professional journey particularly inspiring because he has been in my shoes, too,” Clements said. “He has demonstrated, through his progression from a novice provider to a confident, autonomous clinician, what can be achieved through dedication to continuous learning, clinical excellence and patient-centered care.”

Clements highlighted Hoffman’s ability to turn routine clinical encounters into opportunities for learning. Rather than simply providing answers, he encourages residents to think through problems, develop clinical reasoning skills and become increasingly independent while knowing that support is available when needed.

His approach has also made him an approachable mentor. Clements said Hoffman provides thoughtful, constructive feedback that challenges learners to grow while building their confidence. He readily shares his clinical experiences and practical knowledge, helping residents navigate both patient care and their broader professional development.

“He’s so approachable, engaging and genuinely invested in the success of those he teaches,” Clements said.

That mentorship has extended beyond the examination room. As Clements prepares for her own transition into a permanent VA provider role, she said Hoffman has been an invaluable resource for career guidance and professional development.

“He’s really helped me navigate my career decisions and develop confidence in my future role as a provider here,” she said.

Clements also emphasized that Hoffman’s strengths as a preceptor complement his dedication to Veterans. His ability to establish therapeutic relationships, earn Veterans’ trust and work collaboratively with an interdisciplinary team reflects the same professionalism and patient-centered approach he brings to teaching.

Hoffman’s own path to the VA and to the NP residency program gives him a unique perspective on the importance of supporting new providers.

A former Navy corpsman, Hoffman served six years in the military before becoming a registered nurse and eventually pursuing his nurse practitioner education. His career included work at VA facilities in California, Wyoming, and Tennessee.

While working toward his NP degree in Tennessee, Hoffman learned about VA residency opportunities and ultimately accepted a position with the VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System. The decision meant moving his family to Nebraska, but he saw the residency as an opportunity to develop as a provider while continuing to serve Veterans.

After completing the residency, Hoffman transitioned into orthopedic practice at the Grand Island VA Medical Center, an area of medicine that had long interested him.

His experience as a resident shaped the way he approaches precepting today.

“We all start somewhere,” Hoffman said. “I just kind of wanted to help guide people through that path and have a smooth transition.”

For Hoffman, effective teaching is rooted in hands-on experience and creating an environment where learners feel comfortable asking questions and seeking help. He believes that once new providers feel accepted and understand that their work makes a difference, they are better positioned to grow and succeed.

His philosophy reflects a principle he learned through both health care and military service: learn by doing, then help teach the next person.

Hoffman also sees precepting as an important part of strengthening the VA workforce, particularly in rural settings such as Grand Island. He believes helping new providers become comfortable within the VA system can support both professional development and long-term retention.

“The VA world is kind of its own entity,” Hoffman said. “If you haven’t been in the VA system, it’s a learning curve. It takes time, and the little things add up. But there are a lot of great benefits to working for the VA, too, especially serving those who have served.”

The Nebraska Western Iowa Nurse Practitioner Residency Program established Preceptor of the Quarter to highlight the providers who dedicate their time and expertise to developing the next generation of VA clinicians.

Dr. Judson Jones, Chief of Primary Care, noted that the residency program—and the VA’s broader educational mission—depends on committed educators like Hoffman.

“We can’t have learners if we don’t have educators,” said Dr. Jones. “From the words you shared, I know you’ve provided her with inspiration, and now she’s in our service. I appreciate that. Thanks for all you do.”

For Clements, the award represents much more than recognition for one preceptor. She said the experience of working with Hoffman and the broader Grand Island team has reinforced her excitement about building her career with the VA.

“I have not felt more welcomed or fit more perfectly at any other job,” Clements said. “I cannot wait for my future at the VA.”

Hoffman’s recognition as Preceptor of the Quarter celebrates the impact of an experienced provider who has chosen to invest in those following in his footsteps—helping new clinicians build confidence, strengthen their skills and ultimately continue the VA mission of serving Veterans.

Learn more about the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.