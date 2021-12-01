Stories
Omaha Veterans Advisory Group chair joins Healthy Teaching Kitchen class as “Guest Chef”
OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans participating in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s “Desserts and Snacks to Fit Your Health” course at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s new Healthy Teaching Kitchen were in for an extra-special treat Friday, June 17.
New Teaching Kitchen Gives VA Dietitians New Way to Connect with Nebraska and Iowa Veterans
Natalie Vankat admitted that her adrenaline and heart were pumping, Monday, Feb. 14. After months of conducting virtual cooking classes for Nebraska-Western Iowa Veterans using a teaching kitchen mobile cart she set up near her desk within the Omaha VA Medical Center, Vankat was finally going to get the opportunity to teach in the hospital’s new state-of-the-art Teaching Kitchen.
New Omaha VAMC Inpatient Kitchen Designed to Improve Workflow, Increase Veteran Service
OMAHA, Neb. – After years of planning and more than a year of physical construction, the Omaha VA Medical Center put its eagerly-awaited newly redesigned inpatient kitchen into full operation today, Feb. 18.
Nebraska Veteran honors staff of Omaha VA Medical Center clinic staff for “saving his life”
(OMAHA, Neb.) – Make no bones about it, Charles “Rex” Gruber loves the staff at the Omaha VA Medical Center.
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s Ambulatory Care Center wins national engineering design award
OMAHA, Neb. – VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s sparkling new Ambulatory Care Center continues to turn heads.