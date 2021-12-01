Skip to Content
Stories

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care top stories.

Omaha Veterans Advisory Group chair joins Healthy Teaching Kitchen class as “Guest Chef”

OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans participating in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s “Desserts and Snacks to Fit Your Health” course at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s new Healthy Teaching Kitchen were in for an extra-special treat Friday, June 17.

Guest cook

New Teaching Kitchen Gives VA Dietitians New Way to Connect with Nebraska and Iowa Veterans

Natalie Vankat admitted that her adrenaline and heart were pumping, Monday, Feb. 14. After months of conducting virtual cooking classes for Nebraska-Western Iowa Veterans using a teaching kitchen mobile cart she set up near her desk within the Omaha VA Medical Center, Vankat was finally going to get the opportunity to teach in the hospital’s new state-of-the-art Teaching Kitchen.

teaching kitchen

New Omaha VAMC Inpatient Kitchen Designed to Improve Workflow, Increase Veteran Service

OMAHA, Neb. – After years of planning and more than a year of physical construction, the Omaha VA Medical Center put its eagerly-awaited newly redesigned inpatient kitchen into full operation today, Feb. 18.

New Kitchen

Nebraska Veteran honors staff of Omaha VA Medical Center clinic staff for “saving his life”

(OMAHA, Neb.) – Make no bones about it, Charles “Rex” Gruber loves the staff at the Omaha VA Medical Center.

Rex Gruber

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s Ambulatory Care Center wins national engineering design award

OMAHA, Neb. – VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System’s sparkling new Ambulatory Care Center continues to turn heads.

ACC
