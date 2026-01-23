Health Professions Trainees

WOC (Without Compensation) Not Paid Directly by VA - Stop Here!

For those trainees considered WOC (without compensation) and do not receive a stipend, your onboarding will be completed using the new VA Onboarding Account Provisioning/Deprovisioning System (APDS). Steps 1-4 below are completed in the APDS system. You will receive a notification via email from MVI.System@va.gov with an invitation to enter this system and to start the process. Those trainees required to use the APDS system are listed in the Stipend vs. WOC table below.

If you have questions, please contact your Points of Contact listed below for your service.

Steps 5 – 7 below will apply to your clinical rotation.