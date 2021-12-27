Pharmacy student and residency programs

NWI Pharmacy Residency Programs

VA NWI has three main campuses. The Omaha, NE VA has 4 PGY1 Pharmacy residents. The Lincoln, NE VA has 2 PGY1 Pharmacy residents. The Grand Island, NE VA has 2 PGY1 Pharmacy residents and 1 PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy resident. NWI has a pharmacist at each CBOC in Norfolk, North Platte, and Bellevue.

Pharmacy Residency Program

VA Mission:

“To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans.

About the Health Care System:

Veterans Affairs Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (NWIHCS) serves an estimated Veteran population of 161,000 in 101 counties in Nebraska, western Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Omaha VA Medical Center is a tertiary facility that provides inpatient and outpatient health care through comprehensive primary care, medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, gynecology, dentistry and geriatrics. The Grand Island VAMC provides outpatient primary, specialty and mental care, pharmacy, radiology, prosthetics and laboratory services, as well as a residential substance abuse program. A Community Living Center (CLC) provides short-stay rehabilitation, skilled-nursing care, respite and long-term care. The Lincoln VA Clinic provides a wide range of services including team-based primary care services, specialty medicine, surgery, mental health, physical medicine and rehabilitation, pain clinic, sleep clinic, smoking cessation clinics and others as well as polytrauma, audiology, optometry and dental. The VA clinics in Norfolk, North Platte, Holdrege, Bellevue and Shenandoah, Iowa and O’Neill, Nebraska, provide primary care, mental health and telehealth in the following areas: audiology, mental health, nutrition, MOVE (wellness and weight-loss) program and home telehealth. VA Veterans Centers are located in Omaha and Lincoln, with a Move Vet Center through the Lincoln office.

PGY1-Pharmacy Practice Residency

4 Positions: Omaha VA

2 Positions: Lincoln VA

2 Position: Grand Island VA

PGY2- Ambulatory Care

1 position: Grand Island VA

CONTACT's

Lisa Bilslend, Pharm.D, BCACP

Grand Island Residency Program Director

2201 N. Broadwell Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803

308-382-3660 Ext. 242678

Lisa.Bilslend@va.gov

Michaela Hrdy, PharmD

Omaha Residency Program Director

4101 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105

402-995-4752

Michaela.Hrdy@va.gov

Veronica Kuhlmann, PharmD

Lincoln Residency Program Director

420 Victory Park Drive, Lincoln, NE 68510

402-489-3802 Ext. 25-6961

Veronica.Kuhlmann@va.gov

VA Omaha Nebraska Pharmacy PGY1 Program: Introduction to VA NWIHCS - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9n1LEs6j8Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7nlE0Q-aOI