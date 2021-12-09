Residents/Fellows/Sub-Interns

To participate in your chosen program at the VA, you will need to complete the following Onboarding requirements. Part 1 should be completed a minimum of 21 days before your start date. If not completed timely, this may delay or remove entry into your rotation.

Please work closely with your VA Point of Contact(link below) to avoid any unnecessary delays; these department liaisons are available to help and answer your questions.

Part 1 – Required from Resident: Start 30-45 days prior to rotation

Fingerprinting – Required for all trainees to obtain a PIV card (for computer access).

Call the Omaha VA PIV Office at 402/995-5225 to make an appointment. The PIV Office is in the basement of the Main VA Hospital, Room B804.

You will need to bring either a Driver’s License or Passport to your appointment.

Bring your completed Fingerprinting form: VA Fingerprint form(link below)

If you are out-of-town, fingerprints may be taken at another VA. You will need to request a courtesy fingerprint for Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System (NWIHCS), 4101 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105. You will need the following information: Security Officer Identifier (SOI) #VAF5 and Submitting Office Number (SON) #1445. Please contact your Omaha VA POC upon completion.

Online “Mandatory Training for Trainees” – Required for all trainees.

You must create an account in the VA’s Talent Management System (TMS) and complete the assigned training to obtain computer and patient access. Follow the directions given on the TMS Instructions(link below) to access the website, create your account, and complete your training.

Check the point of contact list for any information needed below:

The VA Location being supported. OMA, select VA Medical Center Your Trainee Type and Specialty/Discipline. Health Professions Trainee The VA Point of Contact’s First Name, Last Name, Email Address, and Telephone Number.

This is an annual requirement that must be kept current to avoid computer access termination.

VA Forms – Please follow these instructions carefully to avoid having your paperwork returned: Tips for Completing Your VA Paperwork(link below)

These five forms are required for onboarding:

WOC Letter(link below) VHA 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees(link below) OF-306 - Declaration of Federal Employment(link below) SF-61 - Appointment Affidavit(link below) Sponsor Request Form(link below) Pharmacy Signature Card(link below) Resident, Fellow, & Sub-Intern Info Sheet(link below) VA Form 10-3203(link below)

Part 2 – VA Internal Processing

Part 3 – PIV Sponsoring and Acquisition of PIV card

Once the VA Internal Processing is complete, you will be contacted by your VA Department POC with instructions to schedule your appointment to pick up your PIV card.

Part 4 – CPRS (Computerized Patient Record System) Training



If your position requires you to have personal access to the CPRS Medical Records, you will be required to complete this training which comes in two parts; An online course in TMS to be completed before your rotation starts, and a face-to-face sign-on session with our CPRS team at the beginning of your rotation. You will receive detailed instructions from your department/service POC on how to fulfill these requirements.

If you have any general questions, please contact the Education Office contact listed on this page or your department/service point of contact.

CONTACT

Terry Logston

Program Specialist

Omaha VA, Room 9427

402-995-3530

Terry.Logston@va.gov