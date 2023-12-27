Without Compensation Appointment Onboarding

Student / Health Professions Trainee Onboarding Process

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa welcomes you and looks forward to providing rewarding experiences that will build strong clinical skills. You are on your way to becoming a part of the VA’s proud tradition of providing the highest quality of care to our Nation’s Heroes!

To provide you with this opportunity, you are required to complete the following onboarding requirements. Please review the instructions on this page and complete the items 60 days prior to clinical rotation to avoid delay of your start date.

Steps 1-6 must be completed prior to the start of your rotation.