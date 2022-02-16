Nursing careers
Being a VA nurse is the best way to serve those who have served all of us. It is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care. At VA Nebraska-Western Iowa, we pride ourselves on our mission for excellence, quality and safety for patients and staff.
Values and clinical services
Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization.
We value accountability, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve. We support staff engagement and development through professional governance embedded within our model of nursing care.
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa is a teaching health care organization providing an array of inpatient and outpatient multidisciplinary care in a service-line structure including Primary Care, Specialty/Surgical Care, Mental Health and Rehabilitation and Extended Care services.
We are home to 7 inpatient units (including ICU, telemetry/med surg, dementia care, skilled care, and psychiatric and extended rehab units). Other services include primary and specialty medicine (neurology, cardiology/cath lab, hematology/oncology, women’s health), level III Emergency Department, OR and hybrid OR suites.
Extended level of skilled nursing care is provided in the Community Living Center. Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUDVASH), and mental health intensive case management (MHICM) are provided in the Veteran’s home.
How to apply
Some nursing vacancies are announced on USAJOBS.
For a full list of internal nursing vacancies, please email the Nurse Recruiter. Applying on USAJOBS is not required for all nursing positions. Please submit your resume/CV to the Nurse Recruiter and indicate which nursing position you are interested in. For additional questions related to nursing vacancies, contact the Nurse Recruiter.
Contact
Jodi Miller, BSN, RN
Nurse Recruiter
4101 Woolworth Ave
Omaha, Nebraska 68105
Phone: 402-995-4098
Email: jodi.miller3@va.gov
Office hours: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Selection, orientation and benefits
Learn more about the federal government selection process, our new employee orientation and a few of the benefits of working with us.
Upon selection for a position, you can expect it to take anywhere from 1-3 months to complete all the necessary pre-employment requirements for federal employment. You will be expected to collect and/or complete the following before an official offer and start date are given:
- Fingerprinting and security clearance (eQip)
- Medical examination (including drug screening and current immunization records/COVID-19 vaccination status)
- Credentialing verification (Vetpro) of education, work history and licensure
- Letters of recommendation/ professional references/ performance review
- Transcripts may be required
- DD214 for prior military service
Upon receipt of all the required items, HR will be able to present an official offer and determine start date. Therefore, it is essential for the candidate to be actively involved in this pre-employment process. If you have questions or concerns throughout this process, please contact the Nurse Recruiter.
Upon hire, each candidate will receive a customized orientation packet specific to their experience and clinical needs. All employees are required to attend new employee orientation within the first 60 days of hire, which consists of two 8-hour days of facility-specific training. These dates are predetermined by the Education Service Line for the calendar year.
Specific questions regarding new grad residency programs, preceptor programs and length of orientation programs should be discussed with your manager and the education department.
Employees of the Veterans Administration receive the full benefits of employment with the Federal Government. For details, see the USAJOBS and VA Careers websites.
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System employee benefits
- VA employee benefit information: view VA Employment Benefits
- Incentives for inpatient positions
- Tuition reimbursement for select positions
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System nurse benefits
- Nursing package information: view the Total Rewards of VA Employment - Nursing Careers brochure and the Total Rewards of VA Employment - Nursing Careers flyer
- Compressed work hours; flexible scheduling; telework eligibility for select positions
- Supported time for professional development and committee/council participation
- Tuition support programs for continuing education
- National support and involvement in largest nursing workforce in the country
Nursing residencies and internships
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa has a variety of nursing internship programs at different levels. We also offer VALOR, an honors residency program for select nursing students.
Visit our nursing internship and VALOR program page