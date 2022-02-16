Nursing careers

Values and clinical services

Nursing is vital in every component of our integrated healthcare system and we value the importance of supporting nurses to practice to the top of their license and remain active participants in the quality healthcare that is provided throughout our organization.

We value accountability, respect, continuous improvement, collaboration, compassion, trust and commitment to each other and to our mission to serve. We support staff engagement and development through professional governance embedded within our model of nursing care.

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa is a teaching health care organization providing an array of inpatient and outpatient multidisciplinary care in a service-line structure including Primary Care, Specialty/Surgical Care, Mental Health and Rehabilitation and Extended Care services.

We are home to 7 inpatient units (including ICU, telemetry/med surg, dementia care, skilled care, and psychiatric and extended rehab units). Other services include primary and specialty medicine (neurology, cardiology/cath lab, hematology/oncology, women’s health), level III Emergency Department, OR and hybrid OR suites.

Extended level of skilled nursing care is provided in the Community Living Center. Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUDVASH), and mental health intensive case management (MHICM) are provided in the Veteran’s home.