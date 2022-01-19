Nutrition, food and dietary care

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs.

What is nutrition?

The study of how your body responds to, and uses, the foods you eat Nutrition involves identifying how certain diseases, conditions or problems may be caused by dietary factors, such as poor diet, food allergies, diseases, etc.

Nutrition Treatment Goals:

To develop a plan of care designed to promote lasting wellness and positive self-care changes.

To prevent progression of disease/manage disease.

Dietitians focus on how diseases, conditions and problems can be prevented, or lessened, with a healthy diet.

What is a dietitian?

Dietitians are experts in food and nutrition “dietetics.” They advise people on what to eat in order to lead a healthy lifestyle or to achieve a specific health-related goal.

Nutrition Services:

Medical Nutrition Therapy/Nutrition Counseling

Telehealth: real-time video conference to provide care between providers and patients outside of the VA facility

Home Telehealth MOVE!

Home Based Primary Care

Insulin-Pump Self Management

Group classes

MOVE! Weight Management

Community Living Center

Dietitians provide support, nutrition therapy and education for:

Diabetes

High blood fats (triglycerides, cholesterol)

Kidney disease/dialysis

Weight management

Liver disease

Food allergies/intolerances

Cancer

Irritable bowel syndrome

Pregnancy

Eating disorders (anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating disorder)

Sports and fitness

Nutritional supplements

Grocery shopping on a budget

Recipes

Many other nutrition related conditions

Nutrition Appointments: Customized for you

Face-to-face office visits

Telephone consultation

My HealtheVet secure messaging

What to expect at a visit with your dietitian:

A review of health history, favorite foods, eating and exercise habits, medications and overall lifestyle

Personally tailored advice

Setting goals and priorities

Follow-up visits will focus on maintenance and monitoring progress

MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans

National program designed to help Veterans lose weight, keep it off, and improve their health.

Visits are co-pay free

Customized to each Veteran’s unique needs

For Veterans of all ability levels

Designed for both men and women

Focuses on healthy lifestyle habits of nutrition, activity, and behavior that will last for a lifetime

Visits can be one-on-one, via telephone coaching, or in group

Call 402-995-3599 to learn more.

Omaha VA dietitians can be reached at:

Phone: 402-995-4899

Grand Island VA Hospital dietitians can be reached at:

Phone: 308-382-3660, ext. 2440

Lincoln VA clinic dietitians can be reached at:

Phone: 402-489-3802, ext. 6581

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.