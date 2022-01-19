Nutrition, food and dietary care
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs.
What is nutrition?
The study of how your body responds to, and uses, the foods you eat Nutrition involves identifying how certain diseases, conditions or problems may be caused by dietary factors, such as poor diet, food allergies, diseases, etc.
Nutrition Treatment Goals:
- To develop a plan of care designed to promote lasting wellness and positive self-care changes.
- To prevent progression of disease/manage disease.
- Dietitians focus on how diseases, conditions and problems can be prevented, or lessened, with a healthy diet.
What is a dietitian?
Dietitians are experts in food and nutrition “dietetics.” They advise people on what to eat in order to lead a healthy lifestyle or to achieve a specific health-related goal.
Nutrition Services:
- Medical Nutrition Therapy/Nutrition Counseling
- Telehealth: real-time video conference to provide care between providers and patients outside of the VA facility
- Home Telehealth MOVE!
- Home Based Primary Care
- Insulin-Pump Self Management
- Group classes
- MOVE! Weight Management
- Community Living Center
Dietitians provide support, nutrition therapy and education for:
- Diabetes
- High blood fats (triglycerides, cholesterol)
- Kidney disease/dialysis
- Weight management
- Liver disease
- Food allergies/intolerances
- Cancer
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Pregnancy
- Eating disorders (anorexia, bulimia, binge-eating disorder)
- Sports and fitness
- Nutritional supplements
- Grocery shopping on a budget
- Recipes
- Many other nutrition related conditions
Nutrition Appointments: Customized for you
- Face-to-face office visits
- Telephone consultation
- My HealtheVet secure messaging
What to expect at a visit with your dietitian:
- A review of health history, favorite foods, eating and exercise habits, medications and overall lifestyle
- Personally tailored advice
- Setting goals and priorities
- Follow-up visits will focus on maintenance and monitoring progress
MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans
- National program designed to help Veterans lose weight, keep it off, and improve their health.
- Visits are co-pay free
- Customized to each Veteran’s unique needs
- For Veterans of all ability levels
- Designed for both men and women
- Focuses on healthy lifestyle habits of nutrition, activity, and behavior that will last for a lifetime
- Visits can be one-on-one, via telephone coaching, or in group
Call 402-995-3599 to learn more.
Contact
Omaha VA dietitians can be reached at:
Phone: 402-995-4899
Grand Island VA Hospital dietitians can be reached at:
Phone: 308-382-3660, ext. 2440
Lincoln VA clinic dietitians can be reached at:
Phone: 402-489-3802, ext. 6581
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.